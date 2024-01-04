Last week and a half of recovery for hospitalized Karns City quarterback Mason Martin going "very well"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The father of Mason Martin, the Karns City quarterback who has been hospitalized since collapsing on the field in September, shared a positive update on his son's progress on Thursday.

"The last week and a half has gone very well for Mason. Just about every day he has done something new," dad Denny Martin said in an update on Facebook.

"He has been able to eat ice cream and sherbet. He has on occasions been able to nod his head yes or no. He has been turning his head, scanning and taking in his surroundings. He is trying to vocalize when asked to but his vocal cords just don't seem to be ready yet. He has grasped items and held on to them."

He said Mason got his trach out on Monday, which has been "huge" because he seems much more comfortable and he's coughing a lot less.

"For me personally, Tuesday was a very emotional day," he went on to say. "The therapist had him supported in a harness and they were walking him on the treadmill. There is one therapist on each side and they move his legs for him. The therapist on the right said, 'I feel like he's doing it on his own.' They removed the treadmill and they had him standing on the ground. They would move his left foot forward and he would slowly slide his right foot and move his leg forward. He took several steps in this manner."

Denny said Mason wasn't able to do it again the next day, but it was a "glimpse" of what he's capable of.

"Other than the day I was able to look into his eyes and actually see him looking back at me, this was (my) favorite day since his injury," he wrote.

Mason suffered a significant brain bleed and a collapsed lung during a Friday night football game early in September against Redbank Valley. His family said he was involved in a hit or tackle and continued playing defense without issue. But minutes later, when he came back on the field for the return kick-off, he collapsed. The game was cut short as he was flown to the hospital.

Denny said Mason is on his way to Children's Hospital to continue his rehabilitation. "So please continue to pray and fight with us as we begin yet another chapter of his comeback," he said.