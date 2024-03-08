Hospitalized Karns City QB Mason Martin tentatively scheduled to be discharged next month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Karns City quarterback Mason Martin is tentatively scheduled to be discharged from the hospital early next month, where he's been since he collapsed on the field in September.

Mason Martin's dad Denny Martin posted the update to Facebook on Friday morning, saying he has "mixed emotions" about the discharge.

"I would love nothing more than to get him back home. However, I feel we haven't maximized our time here because of all the tinkering with his meds, fluid levels, and agitation. I just don't think he's got a fair run at all the therapist have to offer here," he wrote.

Submitted / Holly Mead

Mason suffered a significant brain bleed and a collapsed lung during a Friday night football game early in September. His family said he was involved in a hit or tackle and continued playing defense without issue. But minutes later, when he came back on the field for the return kick-off, Mason stumbled and collapsed. The game was cut short as he was flown to the hospital.

His dad said right now doctors are trying to figure out the right mix of medications. "It's a trial and error process and unfortunately it seems we are running out of rehab time to figure this out," he wrote.

Mason's rehabilitation sessions have been "hit or miss," Denny added. "Some days he's really with it and interacting well. Some days he seems very disconnected and uninterested."

Denny said Mason ate some peanut butter on Thursday, which he thought would be the most difficult soft food to eat, and he's getting better at sipping water out of a cup. He's also moving his head and eyes fast enough to keep up with people walking around the room. He seems to be getting stronger and looks much healthier after gaining some weight, his dad said.

"I thank you all for the continued love and support. It never gets old. I enjoy all the messages, comments, and inspiring verses that are shared daily. We will continue to pray and fight every day," Denny wrote at the end of his latest update.