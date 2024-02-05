Hospitalized Karns City QB Mason Martin's health improving, has been up walking with assistance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The father of hospitalized Karns City quarterback Mason Martin has shared a new update on his son's condition and says that his health is improving.

In the latest update, Denny Martin says that his son has even been able to take some steps with help.

He says that a change in medication has improved his heart rate and oxygen levels over the past week.

He also says that Mason is working on a recumbent bike, using a squatting machine, and has been up and walking a few times with help.

The biggest improvement mentioned is that he's taking larger bites of soft food and swallowing faster.

Mason suffered a significant brain bleed and a collapsed lung during a Friday night football game early in September against Redbank Valley. His family said he was involved in a hit or tackle and continued playing defense without issue. But minutes later, when he came back on the field for the return kick-off, Mason stumbled and collapsed. The game was cut short as he was flown to the hospital.

In mid-December, Mason's father had said that his son was moving on command, which came after a slow start to rehab. Mason went back to UPMC Mercy for rehabilitation after fighting off meningitis and another infection.