Karns City High School quarterback Mason Martin "was awake and alert," father says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Karns City High School quarterback Mason Martin "was awake and alert" on Tuesday, his father said in a Facebook post.

In the post, shared by the Karns City Gremlins football Facebook page, Denny Martin said his son is now at UPMC Mercy Hospital to begin rehabilitation. Mason Martin was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital after he collapsed on the field during a game on Sept. 1 against Redbank Valley. His family said he was involved in a hit, or tackle, and continued playing defense without issue. Then minutes later, the 17-year-old collapsed. Martin suffered a significant brain bleed and a collapsed lung.

In the Facebook post, Mason Martin's father said his son had his cranial flap put in place and he "looked like a new person" the day after.

"He was awake and very responsive," the Facebook post said. "He had a tube in place to help drain fluid from his head and when they clamped it the fluid built up because his body was unable to recycle it. This is common with brain injuries."

Mason Martin's father said the medical professionals placed a shunt under the skin to assist in draining the fluids, adding it "helped but it's a slow process."

He went on to say that his son was "awake and alert for a large portion" of the day on Tuesday and "each day he has improved."

When Mason Martin and his family left UPMC Presbyterian to go to UPMC Mercy, the staff lined the hallways to say goodbye.

"It was an amazing closure to that chapter of our lives," Denny Martin posted to Facebook. "I have made a lot of new friends throughout Presby and I will miss them."

Now at UPMC Mercy, Denny Martin said that the staff is ready to get started.

"Please continue to pray and fight for Mason," the post reads. "The next six weeks are going to be challenging and he needs your strength."