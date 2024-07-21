Kamala Harris says she intends to "earn and win" Democratic presidential nomination

Washington — Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday that she intends to "earn and win" the Democratic presidential nomination after President Biden announced he would be bowing out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed her for Democratic presidential nominee.

"I am honored to have the president's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination," she said in a statement. "Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda."

Harris also praised Mr. Biden for his career in public service and said his "remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many presidents who have served two terms in office."

"With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else," she said.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris join hands in the air as they view the fireworks on the National Mall with First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff from the White House balcony during a 4th of July event on the South Lawn of the White House on July 4, 2024 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum / Getty Images

Mr. Biden announced his decision to end his reelection bid in a letter to the American people posted to social media, writing that he believes it's in the best interest of the Democratic Party and the country to focus on fulfilling his duties as president for the rest of the term. The president then threw his support behind Harris.

"Democrats — it's time to come together and beat Trump," he said on social media. "Let's do this."

Mr. Biden was quickly joined by other well-known Democrats, including former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Patty Murray, the highest-ranking woman in the upper chamber, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who announced their support for Harris.

Mr. Biden's future in the presidential race became unclear following his rocky debate performance last month, which sparked calls from dozens of Democrats for him to step aside. Amid the questions about his fitness for a second term and whether he could defeat former President Donald Trump in November, Harris emerged as the leading contender to replace the president at the top of the Democratic ticket.

Mr. Biden's decision to step aside comes ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, which kicks off Aug. 19. The party will formally select their nominees for president and vice president at the gathering.

Harris served as a senator from California before she was elected vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first South Asian American to hold the role.

She has spent the last week on the campaign trail, appearing alongside Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and making stops in Massachusetts, Michigan and North Carolina.