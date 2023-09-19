Juvenile shot in Allentown dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A juvenile is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers found a juvenile who had been shot in the torso after they were called to Excelsior Street around 10:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

A juvenile is dead after a shooting on Excelsior Street in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood on Sept. 19, 2023. (Photo: KDKA)

Police administered aid until medics arrived and took the boy to the hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead, Public Safety said.

The victim's identity and age haven't been released. There's been no word on potential suspects.

The violent crime unit is investigating.