Just days after the Fourth of July, Fayette County American Legion flags torn down, desecrated

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Just days after Independence Day, more than three dozen American flags were torn down and desecrated in Fayette County.

The American Legion Post 51 in Uniontown said that they're searching for those responsible for tearing down the flags that line Fayette Street to Morgantown Street.

Last evening some terrorist went down Fayette street and tore approximately 30 Flags from the poles that lined the... Posted by American Legion Post 51 Uniontown PA on Saturday, July 6, 2024

Along with having the flags torn down, the American Legion Post 51 said that the poles the flags hung from were also bent.

They are asking anyone with a business in the area to check their security footage and contact Uniontown Police with any information.