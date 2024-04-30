Juneteenth organizers in Pittsburgh said everything is set for this year's festivities

Organizers in Pittsburgh said everything is set for this year's Juneteenth festivities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Juneteenth organizers said everything is set for this year's festivities at Point State Park in Pittsburgh.

Due to several factors, last year's Juneteenth celebration was in question right up to the wire. But this year, organizer William B. Marshall said so far so good.

"We want to let everybody know that Juneteenth is happening," Marshall said.

And like years past, 2024's celebration will be in more than one place in Pittsburgh.

"We're going to be down here at Point State Park, we'll be in Market Square, we'll be on Liberty Avenue," Marshall said.

Those in charge said this event isn't just a celebration of the African American experience.

"I see all races out here," said James T. Johnson Jr., CEO of Pittsburgh's Afro-American Music Institute. "I see everybody enjoying the music. I see everyone enjoying the food."

The entertainment lineup features artists spanning various genres.

"We're bringing in hip hop stars Arrested Development," Marshall said. "We have some soul artists. We're bringing in Kelly Price."

Organizers said the event will also include other things beyond the celebration.

"We're going to do an economic impact sumit over at the Bynum Theater on June 15," Marshall said.

Marshall's Juneteenth celebration will run from June 14-16.