Journey, Def Leppard bringing Summer Stadium Tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Journey and Def Leppard are coming to Pittsburgh next summer.

The two legendary rock groups will be joined by Steve Miller Band at PNC Park on July 27.

Journey and Def Leppard announced The Summer Stadium Tour 2024 on Thursday. Throughout the tour, they'll also be supported by Heart and Cheap Trick on select dates.

The tour kicks off in Saint Louis at Busch Stadium and makes more than two dozen stops across North America before wrapping up in Denver at Coors Field on Sept. 8. The bands will be in Pennsylvania two more times with shows scheduled at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on July 23 and Hersheypark Stadium on July 25.

"﻿Having just completed a sensational 18 month run promoting our 'Diamond Star Halos' album, we shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history," Joe Elliott of Def Leppard said in a news release. "We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves … so, wanna join us !??! … See you in the summer !"

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. with a presale leading up to that date.

Another major rock concert is also on the schedule for PNC Park next year. Green Day and The Smashing Pumpkins will play on Sept. 1. The Savior Tour celebrates the release of Green Day's new album with the same title, set to drop on Jan. 19, as well as 30 years of "Dookie" and 20 years of "American Idiot."