Jonas Brothers returning to PPG Paints Arena in September

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The popular boyband trio, the Jonas Brothers, are returning to PPG Paints Arena.

The band announced on Tuesday a new 35-date tour. Dubbed "The Tour," the Grammy-nominated trio will perform five albums every night. Excited fans will be able to see the three brothers on stage when the tour comes to Pittsburgh on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Fans can register now through Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. for the Verified Fan presale by clicking this link.

A limited number of tickets will be available during the general on-sale, beginning on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. at jonasbrothers.com.