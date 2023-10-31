John Shumway celebrates 35th anniversary at KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today is a day for celebrating a pretty major milestone for one of our own here at KDKA-TV!

Today is John Shumway's 35th anniversary here at the station.

KDKA

John's first day here at KDKA-TV was October 31st, 1988.

John began his broadcasting career as a disc jockey for WLAP Radio in Lexington, Kentucky, while he was in college. After graduation, he started his news career by moving into the WLAP Radio newsroom. In 1979, John moved to WHAS Radio News in Louisville, Kentucky, where he switched over to WHAS-TV News as a reporter two years later.

In celebration of John's 35th anniversary here at KDKA, we put together a little stroll down memory lane.

Over the past 35 years at KDKA-TV, John Shumway has covered everything from major breaking news like the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge...

KDKA

...major weather events like a hurricane in Charleston, South Carolina...

KDKA

...road construction projects alongside State Police troopers working to slow down drivers in construction zones...

KDKA

...Super Bowl parade celebrations with the Steelers...

KDKA

...and everything in between, he's done it all with the same passion, enthusiasm, and skill every day!

OH NO HE DIDN'T! Video of @KDKA reporter @KDKAShumway eating a live cicada during our 5pm newscast has gone viral. "Tastes like asparagus." 🤢https://t.co/MNMhbtZBfG pic.twitter.com/l4T3KZ9LMj — Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) May 21, 2019

John has been recognized throughout his broadcasting career regionally, statewide, and nationally -- Two Emmy Awards, and a Columbia DuPont Citation top the list of awards and recognitions John has received!

We're blessed to have our beloved 'Shum' in the KDKA-TV family!

Congratulations, John, and here's to 35 more!