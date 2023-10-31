Watch CBS News
John Shumway celebrates 35th anniversary at KDKA-TV

By Mike Darnay

CBS Pittsburgh

John Shumway celebrates 35th anniversary at KDKA-TV
John Shumway celebrates 35th anniversary at KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today is a day for celebrating a pretty major milestone for one of our own here at KDKA-TV!

Today is John Shumway's 35th anniversary here at the station.

screenshot-2023-10-31-034056.png
KDKA

John's first day here at KDKA-TV was October 31st, 1988.

John began his broadcasting career as a disc jockey for WLAP Radio in Lexington, Kentucky, while he was in college. After graduation, he started his news career by moving into the WLAP Radio newsroom.  In 1979, John moved to WHAS Radio News in Louisville, Kentucky, where he switched over to WHAS-TV News as a reporter two years later.

In celebration of John's 35th anniversary here at KDKA, we put together a little stroll down memory lane. 

Over the past 35 years at KDKA-TV, John Shumway has covered everything from major breaking news like the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge...

kdka-john-shumway-35-years-fern-hollow-bridge-collapse.png
KDKA

...major weather events like a hurricane in Charleston, South Carolina...

kdka-john-shumway-35-years-charleston-hurricane.png
KDKA

...road construction projects alongside State Police troopers working to slow down drivers in construction zones...

kdka-john-shumway-35-years-penndot-state-police.png
KDKA

...Super Bowl parade celebrations with the Steelers...

kdka-john-shumway-35-years-steelers-super-bowl.png
KDKA

...and everything in between, he's done it all with the same passion, enthusiasm, and skill every day!

John has been recognized throughout his broadcasting career regionally, statewide, and nationally --  Two Emmy Awards, and a Columbia DuPont Citation top the list of awards and recognitions John has received!

We're blessed to have our beloved 'Shum' in the KDKA-TV family!

Congratulations, John, and here's to 35 more!

First published on October 31, 2023 / 6:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

