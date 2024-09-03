Joe Brand named Penguins radio play-by-play voice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Joe Brand has been named the Penguins' radio play-by-play voice.

Brand comes to Pittsburgh from Chicago, where he's spent the past three seasons with the Blackhawks as their studio host and fill-in play-by-play broadcaster on radio.

The Penguins announced the hire on Tuesday, saying Brand will handle the play-by-play duties for all games. He'll be joined in the booth primarily by Phil Bourque, and Paul Steigerwald will return as pre- and post-game host.

"We are excited to welcome Joe Brand to the Penguins family and introduce him to the best fans in hockey," said Kevin Acklin, president of business operations, in a press release. "The Penguins have been fortunate to have some of the best voices to ever call the game sit in that chair, and we look forward to Joe making his own mark here in Pittsburgh."

Beyond hockey, the Penguins say Brand has also called baseball, football, basketball and other sports at the professional and collegiate level.

In a social media post, Brand thanked the Penguins, writing, "I cannot wait to get to Pittsburgh."

"A once in a lifetime opportunity with a signature franchise and an ultra-passionate fan base that I'm honored to now be a part of," he said in response to the Penguins' announcement.