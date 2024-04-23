Watch CBS News
Maps of Philadelphia area election results show how your county voted in presidential primary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the Pennsylvania primary election on Tuesday, residents across the Philadelphia region hit the polls to vote for a number of candidates, including the 2024 presidential race. 

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump are projected to win their presidential primaries, The Associated Press projects

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania primary cemented Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger Dave McCormick as the nominees in the high-stakes Senate race. 

All eyes will also be on the race between State Rep. Kevin Boyle and challenger Sean Dougherty for the 172nd Legislative District, which represents parts of Northeast Philly and Montgomery County. 

Pennsylvania 2024 primary results by region

CBS News Philadelphia has the county-by-county results for Tuesday's presidential primary in Pennsylvania as they come in. The maps below show how your county voted in the Republican and Democratic primaries. They will be updated as votes and write-in ballots are tallied on Tuesday night.   

First published on April 23, 2024 / 9:27 PM EDT

