JetBlue is bringing back its nonstop flights between Pittsburgh and New York City

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- JetBlue Airways has announced that it is bringing back its nonstop flights between Pittsburgh and New York City.

The airline says it will begin daily, year-round service between Pittsburgh International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport, starting on April 30, 2025.

The new flights between the two cities is part of an expansion among JetBlue's network with travel between a number of different areas of the country and the New York area.

"With these new destinations and routes, JetBlue is introducing even more travelers to our industry-leading service, strengthening our position in New York and as the East Coast's leisure airline," said Daniel Shurz, JetBlue's head of revenue, network, and enterprise planning. "We're excited to build on our momentum, offering customers across the Northeast and beyond even more travel opportunities."

JetBlue says there will be a flight traveling from Pittsburgh to New York City that departs daily at 7:00 a.m. and arrives at 8:30. For travelers going to Pittsburgh from New York City, the flight will leave nightly at 10:15 p.m. and arrive just before midnight.

Each flight will be on an Airbus A220-300 aircraft with seating for up to 140 passengers.

Pittsburgh International Airport Senior Vice President of Air Service and Commercial Development Bryan Deitz said that the airport is thrilled about JetBlue's investment into Pittsburgh and that the route and flight schedule give travelers more options.

Tickets for the new flights are available already and can be purchased online.