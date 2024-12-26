Former Jersey Mike's employees in Uniontown stole $6,000 from safe, state police say

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Two former employees are facing charges after $6,000 was stolen from a safe at the Jersey Mike's in Uniontown, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police investigators said the two men walked into the sandwich chain on West Main Street in South Union Township and emptied the safe, taking off with $6,000 in cash on Nov. 4.

Authorities said the two men behind the burglary, 25-year-old Terrell Watson and 24-year-old Wesley Haynes, were former employees.

Benjamin Venick owns Rizz's restaurant and bar about a mile and a half away. Venick says small businesses need to stay vigilant, especially over the holidays

"Always have cameras on the register. Always have cameras in your hidden spots," Venick said.

He says it's also important to rely on your customers.

"Have your customers always looking out, like your regulars," Venick said. "Make sure they're always looking to see if there's anything suspicious going on and have them get back to you."

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce also suggests that small business owners implement a zero-tolerance policy and train supervisors to recognize suspicious behavior to prevent employee theft.

In a statement, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce said:

"At the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, we are dedicated to ensuring the safety and integrity of our business community. We understand that a strong economy depends on trust and ethical practices, and we're committed to providing resources that help businesses protect themselves from risks like employee theft. By promoting best practices, we aim to foster a secure environment where businesses can thrive.

"To protect your business from employee theft, start by implementing a clear zero-tolerance policy and training supervisors to recognize suspicious behavior. Use surveillance tools like cameras and POS systems, and encourage customer accountability with incentives for reporting unreceived receipts. Be thorough when hiring by conducting background checks and verifying references. If theft occurs, document the evidence and conduct a thorough internal investigation. Consult legal counsel to ensure proper procedures are followed, and review your insurance policy to understand coverage, as many policies don't cover employee theft. These steps help safeguard your business and foster a secure environment."

Watson and Haynes have warrants for their arrest. KDKA-TV reached out to Jersey Mike's for comment on Thursday but did not hear back.