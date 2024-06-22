Watch CBS News
Late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek to be honored with new Forever stamp

By Lucia Suarez Sang

/ CBS News

Clue: This naturalized U.S. citizen who hosted "Jeopardy!" for 37 years is being honored with a Forever stamp.

Answer: Who is Alex Trebek?

The longtime TV host, who died in 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, is being remembered with a new Forever stamp by the United States Postal Service. The stamp, which officially goes on sale on July 22, coincides with the show's 60th Diamond Celebration, which honors its remarkable six decades on air. 

The sheet of 20 identical stamps features the display of video monitors seen on "Jeopardy!" alongside a photo of Trebek.

alex-trebek-usps.jpg
Written on each stamp is the clue: "This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show 'Jeopardy!' for 37 seasons." Underneath, written upside down, is the response: "Who is Alex Trebek?"

The show's current host, Ken Jennings, announced the stamps during Friday's episode.

Trebek, 80, died on Nov. 8 2020 following a long and public battle with pancreatic cancer. He was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2019. Despite the diagnosis, he never missed a day of work.

Trebek told "CBS Sunday Morning" in May 2019 that "it wouldn't be right" for him to walk away from the show.

"It wouldn't be right for me to walk away from this if I can possibly do it," Trebek said. "And I managed to do it. So, what's the big deal?"

Trebek started on the quiz show in 1984, and hosted more than 8,000 episodes, taking home six Daytime Emmys. 

Lucia Suarez Sang

Lucia Suarez Sang is an associate managing editor at CBSNews.com. Previously, Lucia was the director of digital content at FOX61 News in Connecticut and has previously written for outlets including FoxNews.com, Fox News Latino and the Rutland Herald.

First published on June 22, 2024 / 1:11 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

