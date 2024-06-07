Jeeps, trolleys, family days, and reptiles | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've made it to Friday and if you're still looking for plans, we've got you covered. There's plenty going on and you'll be able to get out and enjoy the weekend.

Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival

We're starting in Butler with the 13th annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival.

Around 1,000 Jeeps will be parked along Main Street starting today.

Jeep owners will be able to take part in trail rides, races, a poker run, and a chance to check out the Jeep playground.

It goes from Friday to Sunday and you can get all the details on their website at this link.

Anything on Wheels Car & Truck Show

The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum is hosting the always-popular Anything on Wheels Car and Truck Show.

It features antique trolleys, classic cars, and as its namesake says, anything else on wheels!

Then, on Saturday, there will be special trolley parades.

Learn more about the show right here.

Mister Rogers Family Days

In Latrobe, the annual Mister Rogers Family Days are going on today and Saturday.

On Saturday, a big downtown festival is set for 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

You'll be able to visit Daniel Tiger and O the Owl as well as meet Mister McFeely, take pony rides, barrel train rides, go through an obstacle course and climbing wall, figure out a scavenger hunt, and so much more.

The Mister Rogers Family Days website has a full rundown of events at this link.

Living Dead Weekend

This weekend is Living Dead Weekend at the Monroeville Mall.

Horror fans will flock to the site where Dawn of the Dead was filmed to celebrate all things zombie and filmmaker George Romero.

You'll be able to hear stories, get autographs, and snap photos with the cast and crew from several cult horror movies.

It starts today and runs through Sunday.

More details can be found on this website!

Rock 'N Reptile Show

Reptiles and gems together at last! The Rock 'N Reptile Show is believed to be the only combined reptile and gem show anywhere.

It's set to take over the Washington County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be thousands of reptiles on hand along with food and supply vendors.

You'll also be able to shop for more than 10,000 pounds of rocks, crystals, minerals, and fossils.

Get all the details right here.

Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Kids Day

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is bringing back its Kids Day Series on Sunday.

It'll be at Schenley Plaza starting at 11 a.m.

There will be balloon art, face painting, lawn games, and carousel rides.

You can find a full list of Kids Day events on their website.