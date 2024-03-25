Jeannette community gathers to remember father and 4 children killed in fire and raise money for the family

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) -- People in Jeannette are gathering to remember a father and his four small children killed in a house fire.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tyler King and his children were killed last week in a fire on Guy Street.

His fiancée and the couple's two other children escaped. A memorial held at the American Legion honored King and the children while raising money for the family.

A father and four of his children were killed in a fire at a home in Jeannette. (Photo: KDKA)

"The town's feeling really shocked and devastated but it just shows small town, big pride. They're all coming together, we're all coming together as one," said former Jeannette High School varsity football coach Roy Hall.

"I actually coached two of her brothers, and her mother was on our board, she was an officer on our board. I feel like it's a part of me too that I'm going to do anything I can to help out and this whole town is going to do whatever we can to help out," Hall said.

Hundreds of people from the community are expected to turn out to raise money for the grieving family that will never be the same. Inside the American Legion, organizer Jennifer Deemer said people donated 100-plus baskets, from chocolates to lottery tickets, and there's a lottery raffle.

"I think the two biggest things is first and foremost make sure we cover all their needs. And then one of the greatest things we can do is show them love and we show them that in this crazy world, that people can still come together and take care of each other," said Tim Vogle, who works in Jeannette.

Along with King, 7-year-old Kyson John, 6-year-old Kinzleigh John, 3-year-old Keagan John and 1-month-old Korbyn John died in the fire. Mom Miranda John, 10-year-old Kayden John and 1-year-old Kash John were rescued.

All proceeds of the event will go to the family. King's cousin said the family is grateful for the community response.