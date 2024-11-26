Multiple cars stolen, several ransacked in Western Pennsylvania community

JEANNETTE, PA. (KDKA) — Multiple vehicles were stolen and several were ransacked in Jeannette on Monday night.

All eight vehicles that were either gone through or stolen Monday night were left unlocked, according to Jeannette city police.

"I didn't feel like it was real," said Kristen Pearsol, who was one of four Jeannette city residents who woke up to find their vehicles stolen.

Apparently, this group of thieves not only stole cars, but they got into four other vehicles as well.

"My sister's vehicle, hers was broken into also," said Pearsol. "They didn't steal hers, obviously, but it was ransacked through, her glove box was all ripped apart."

Pearsol told KDKA-TV that her Jeep still had the keys in them. She said that she wasn't feeling well when she got home on Monday, and in a rush to get to bed, didn't realize she left her SUV unlocked, with both her keys and wallet still inside.

Two cars have been recovered and while Pearsol's vehicle has not yet been found, her stolen wallet was picked up in the men's room of a GetGo in East McKeesport and turned in.

"I would hope that I could get [my Jeep] back, unharmed, with my items in it," said Pearsol. "Nothing stolen, nothing broken."

Curtis Antoniak, the mayor of Jeannette, told KDKA-TV that if you leave your vehicle unattended in the city, please make sure it's locked.

Anyone with any information about these crimes is asked to call the Jeannette Police Department at 724.527.4000.