Jason Aldean stops by Pittsburgh for opening of new restaurant

Getting a taste of Pittsburgh's most-talked about new hot spot, Jason Aldean's Bar and Kitchen

Getting a taste of Pittsburgh's most-talked about new hot spot, Jason Aldean's Bar and Kitchen

Getting a taste of Pittsburgh's most-talked about new hot spot, Jason Aldean's Bar and Kitchen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Country music star Jason Aldean was in Pittsburgh on Thursday for the opening of his new restaurant.

He stopped by Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Bar on the North Side and performed for those in the building. The restaurant, which takes the place of the former Jerome Bettis' Grille 36, brings Aldean's favorite southern comfort dishes to the Steel City.

"What's up, Pittsburgh?" Aldean said when he walked on stage on Thursday. "Welcome out to the coolest new bar in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Excited to be here."

The nearly 10,000-square-foot venue has a live music stage, a main dining area with two bars and an outdoor patio. The restaurant is decorated with memorabilia "hand-picked" by the country music star.

"I love coming to Pittsburgh and the state of Pennsylvania to perform, some of the best country music fans in the world are in the area," Aldean said in a press release announcing the restaurant's opening in February. "I'm proud to have a permanent destination where fans can stay connected to my music, hear great country music any day of the week, and sit back and enjoy some of my favorite food and drinks."

The original Jason Aldean's Kitchen and Rooftop bar is in Nashville. A second location opened in 2023 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.