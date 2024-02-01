Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Bar opening on Pittsburgh's North Shore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jason Aldean's restaurant is coming to Pittsburgh.

Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Bar is opening on North Shore Drive, bringing the country music star's favorite southern comfort dishes like mac and cheese and "grandma's pot roast" to the 'Burgh.

The nearly 10,000-square-foot venue will feature a live music stage, a main dining area with two bars, an outdoor patio and plenty of memorabilia "hand-picked" by Aldean. The centerpiece will be a "Tractor Bar," featuring a vintage 4020 John Deere Tractor that's a nod to his song "Big Green Tractor."

"I love coming to Pittsburgh and the state of Pennsylvania to perform, some of the best country music fans in the world are in the area," Aldean said in a news release. "I'm proud to have a permanent destination where fans can stay connected to my music, hear great country music any day of the week, and sit back and enjoy some of my favorite food and drinks. I can't wait to get up there soon to celebrate with Pittsburgh. It's going to be a great time."

The original Jason Aldean's Kitchen and Rooftop bar is located in Nashville, and a second location opened last year in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

The Pittsburgh location is expected to hire dozens of hospitality industry professionals.

The restaurant will "soft open" its doors in the coming weeks, and a "very special grand opening event" is anticipated for late March. Aldean didn't say when he'd be visiting Pittsburgh.