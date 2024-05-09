Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $2.6 million sold in Westmoreland County

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $2.6 million was sold in Westmoreland County.

The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn Wednesday: 14-22-33-35-38. The ticket, sold at the Shop 'n Save on William Penn Highway in Murrysville, sold the ticket, which is worth a little over $2.6 million.

The Shop 'n Save gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winner. That same store also sold a winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket last year. That jackpot won a man $1.8 million.

The winner can't be identified until after prizes are claimed and tickets are validated, the Pennsylvania Lottery says. The winner has a year to claim their prize.

More than 44,000 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. The Pennsylvania Lottery is reminding players to check every ticket every time.

Cash 5 is the Pennsylvania Lottery's longest-running jackpot game, launching in 1992. It relaunched as Cash 5 with Quick Cash in 2021. There are nightly drawings with an additional chance to win $2 or $6.

To play, players select five numbers from 1 to 43. They have to match all five numbers drawn to hit the jackpot but they can also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers.