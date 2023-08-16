'I've got to get rid of this stuff!' Dumping, donating, or selling that clutter in your home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - How often do you look around and think, "I've got to get rid of some of this stuff?"

Maybe you are moving or cleaning out a parent's house, but what do you do with the things you don't want?

Once you get past cutting the emotional tie to that thing, then it's time to get honest.

The first thing you will need to come to terms with is just because you think it's valuable doesn't actually make it valuable.

"Dark wood is not good, so basically all of those things you saved and were careful with, and were passed down, right now anything that looks like work, people don't want," said Leslie McKee, a professional organizer with Inspire Closets Pittsburgh.

McKee said her work helps her spot certain red flags.

"People really want to keep their spaces light," she explained. "So, huge furniture is the red, red flag items. We have a really hard time getting rid of entertainment centers, huge dining room tables, big rugs."

It applies to beds, as well, and McKee said that the size of the bed does matter - twins, doubles, and queens are pretty easy to donate and/or sell, while king-sized beds are harder to get rid of.

Most importantly when it comes to beds, and other items for that matter, condition is key.

"You really have a hard time selling anything that has any damage," she said. "If you're embarrassed to give it to your next-door neighbor, then you probably don't want to give it to a donation site like the Blessing Board."

Not to mention, donation sites might not want it either, with McKee saying if people tell you no, "It's pretty much a no."

If you don't want to pay someone to haul it away, the internet helps.

"Those are great things for Facebook Marketplace," McKee said.

You can try to sell it or give it away, or simply tell folks that it's going on the curb.

"I'm putting it out and whoever gets it, gets it," added McKee.

However, if you think it has value, McKee said to take pictures and send them to consignment shops or eBay sellers, that way they are working for you - the more they get, the more you get.

And that applies to more than just furniture, things like a set of dishes, lamps, or whatever, let the consignment shop take a look and give you an estimation.