IUP and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center sign clinical training agreement for proposed college of osteopathic medicine

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) - On Wednesday, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center finalized another clinical training agreement for students at the university's proposed college of osteopathic medicine.

The university's council of trustees endorsed the exploration of the proposed college two years ago and since they have initiated the steps toward achieving accreditation from the American Osteopathic Association's Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation - a process which takes three to five years.

In 2023, Dr. Miko Rose was hired to be IUP's founding dean of the proposed college which represented a first step in establishing the college.

Now, they have secured another clinical training site for students.

The signing ceremony happened at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Wednesday along with IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll, Dr. Rose, President and CEO of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Dr. Rodney Rodney Reider, and others.

'Today marks another significant step forward, not just for IUP's proposed college of osteopathic medicine, but for our entire region," IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll said. "Together with great partners, like Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, we're making progress toward something truly transformative — a shared commitment to helping improve the health of the residents of Pennsylvania in its rural areas."

"This partnership with IUP's proposed college of osteopathic medicine reflects our shared commitment to strengthening healthcare in rural Pennsylvania," Dr. Rodney Reider said.

Earlier this year, in June, IUP entered its first clinical training affiliation agreement with Punxsutawney Area Hospital, then in September entered another agreement with Indiana Regional Medical Center.

"Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center has a history of resilience and focus on serving its community, from the time of the Johnstown flood and through periods of scarcity and crisis," Dr. Rose said. "This medical center is a beacon of light on the hill—a place of hope and healing, which matches IUP's proposed college of osteopathic medicine's commitment to rural health and wellness."

Should IUP officially open its proposed College of Osteopathic Medicine, it will become the fourth in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the only one at a public university.