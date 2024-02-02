Indiana University of Pennsylvania gets $2 million budget designation for proposed college of osteopathic medicine

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) - The first college of osteopathic medicine at a public school could soon be coming to Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

At a public reception on Wednesday, the university welcomed Dr. Miko Rose who would be the founding dean of the proposed college, Pennsylvania State Senator Joe Pittman announced a $2 million budget designation that will be set aside for the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

"Today is tremendously exciting for IUP, our region, and the future of rural healthcare," Sen. Pittman said. "I am proud to have worked in collaboration with Rep. Jim Struzzi and Rep. Brian Smith to advocate for this substantial investment, which will help to advance the long-term goals of this dynamic new medical school. There is a real opportunity for this region to become the hub of rural healthcare delivery for the state, and to also serve as a model for the whole country."

The funding will be used mostly to support the operations at the start of the college.

In December 2022, IUP's Council of Trustees endorsed the exploration of opening the college and it was due to multiple factors including the critical need for rural healthcare, which research has found the ratio of patients to primary care physicians is 1,367 to 1.

"IUP is incredibly fortunate to be represented by legislators who advocate for our university and our students, and support IUP's commitment to serving our community and our commonwealth," IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll said. "I join Trustee [Sam] Smith in our sincere appreciation to Senator Pittman, and to all of our legislators, for their help in moving this important project forward."

As of today, there are only three colleges of osteopathic medicine in Pennsylvania and all are in private universities. This would become the first one at a public university.

Now, with a dean established, the process begins for IUP to get accreditation from the American Osteopathic Association's Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation and that takes anywhere from three to five years and includes factors such as visits and feasibility studies.