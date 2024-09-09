It's looking like an extremely dry week throughout the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's looking like it's going to be an extremely dry week throughout the Pittsburgh area.

Any Alert Days Ahead? None.

Aware: Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is out in the Gulf of Mexico. It will bring much-needed rain to parts of Texas and the Mississippi River Valley.

Two things can be be true. You are more than likely going to be dry today. Today will also be your best chance to see rain this week.

Isolated rain will be possible for places along I-80 briefly right after sunset through around midnight. Any rain seen won't be much and it will be caused by a mid-level low dropping down from the north. The low will track to our northeast before moving away. I don't think anyone even sees anything more than a trace amount of rain from whatever little will fall. For everyone else, it is looking completely dry over the next week.

KDKA Weather Center

Today will also be the coolest day of the week with morning temperatures in the mid to low 40s in most places. There are frost advisories posted through 9 a.m. for Allegany and Garrett Counties in Maryland.

Temperatures could dip to as low as 33 degrees in isolated areas this morning in those communities. If you remember last week I had a potential First Alert Weather Day in place for this morning due to the frost chance. I knew it was going to be close.

We will not have another chance to see frost in our region over the next week after this morning.

Today will once again be a transition day with highs returning to the mid to upper 70s. By tomorrow we should be back to seeing highs in the 80s and I am forecasting highs in the 80s for the rest of the week after today. I have noon temperatures in the upper 60s at noon. I have a string of mid-80-degree days ahead.

I have Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all hitting the same 85° for highs. That seems about right each day with little in the way of changes with sky cover and 850mb temps during that stretch.

KDKA Weather Center

It is a couple of degrees warmer than guidance on each one of those days so we will see.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos