Italian Sons and Daughters to appeal judge's decision to remove Columbus statue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An Italian heritage group is saying "not so fast" about the city removing the Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park.

Their response comes just one day after an Allegheny County judge ruled that crews can remove the statue from the park, should they so choose.

The Italian Sons and Daughters is now saying it will appeal that ruling.

They have claimed the mayor alone can't "unilaterally override a duly-enacted ordinance."

In fall 2020, the Pittsburgh Art Commission voted to uproot the statue.

Then mayor Bill Peduto approved the decision.

The judge ruled there's precedent to allow the city to remove it because it is in a city-owned park and it represents government speech.