Innamorato administration doubles down, makes case for 46% property tax hike in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County leaders are doubling down on the need for a revenue boost and the proposed plan to raise property taxes.

Members of County Executive Sara Innamorato's administration are now saying that if millions of dollars don't come in, the county could go bankrupt.

Innamorato wants to increase property taxes by 46%, the first proposed increase in 12 years.

Faced with dropping commercial real estate revenues and an end to federal COVID-19 relief funds, Innamorato has asked for Allegheny County Council to increase taxes by nearly half to shore up an $80 million budget shortfall.

The county could be missing $148 million if there's no increase in property taxes, leaders said.

"The proposed tax increase is only a 4.5% increase for the median taxpayer over their combined tax bill," said Allegheny County Manager John Fournier. "And I think that is important to note. It's about $15 a month, as has been noted. It's less if you have a house that is valued lower than the median. It's more if you're a wealthier homeowner."

Fournier also gave some ultimatums, suggesting that if the budget were to pass without property tax increases, the county could get rid of departments like Parks or Public Works.

County Council has until the start of December to approve a budget and the Budget Committee will need to review it before going to council for a full vote.

Ten of the county council's 15 members would need to vote yes for it to pass.