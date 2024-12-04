Indiana County man arrested for illegal marijuana growing operation inside home with young child

ERNEST, Pa. (KDKA) - A man in Indiana County has been charged with an illegal marijuana growing operation inside his home - all while having a young child in the home.

According to the Indiana County District Attorney's office, last month, members of the Indiana County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for the home of Andrew Clemons in Ernest, Pennsylvania.

It was long believed that Clemons was growing marijuana with an intent to sell. He also was believed to have a young child inside his home.

Once law enforcement entered the home on Friday, November 15, they found 140 marijuana plants, and 12 bags of marijuana, among those 12 bags were multiple full garbage bags, two five-gallon buckets of marijuana, $5,100 in cash, and items used to grow marijuana - lights and watering systems.

Police also found a 5-year-old in the home and the home was described as "in deplorable conditions" and the child was well within reach of the chemicals and marijuana.

They believe that there was approximately 100 pounds of marijuana inside the home, with a value of around $200,000.

The investigation was carried out between the Indiana County Drug Task Force, Indiana Borough police, Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, Cambria County District Attorney;'s Office, and others.