Pa. State Police searching for suspect in Indiana County charged with home improvement fraud

BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are searching for a man charged with home improvement fraud and theft by deception.

According to state police, 34-year-old Matthew Wilson was charged with two counts of felony home improvement fraud and one count of felony theft by deception.

However, they have been unable to locate him since charging him on July 10, 2023.

On that day, they were called to a home in Burrell Township to investigate a reported theft when a 55-year-old woman said that she saw an advertisement for Nxt Gen Electrical Services earlier in the year.

She met with Wilson and made a verbal agreement with him to purchase a backup generator for her home. She then paid him $6,000 in cash to have him both purchase and install the generator at her home.

Police were provided with a receipt from Wilson but the victim informed them that he failed to deliver the generator or perform any services promised in their agreement.

Wilson is described as a white man, 6'7" tall, 235 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding him or his whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Troop A at 724-357-1960 or 911.