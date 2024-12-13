Indiana County elementary school security guard accidentally fired gun at faculty room fridge, police say

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A security guard at an elementary school in Indiana County is under investigation after police said he accidentally discharged his firearm, shooting a refrigerator in the faculty room on Friday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were called to Purchase Line Elementary School in Green Township around 9:15 a.m. to investigate after an on-duty school security guard accidentally fired his gun.

Troopers said they learned that the security guard was handling his gun in the faculty room shortly after 9 a.m. when the firearm fired one round, hitting a refrigerator.

Police said there were no injuries and the incident didn't result in any disruption to student activities. The school day will carry on as normal and dismissal will remain unchanged, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation, treating it as an accidental discharge of a firearm.

The Purchase Line School District is 17 miles northeast of Indiana, Pennsylvania, and has about 700 students. More than 300 of those attend the elementary school, according to the district's website.

State police didn't say if the school would take any action against the security guard, whose name wasn't released.