Man charged with indecent exposure in Pittsburgh-area high school parking lot

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is accused of exposing himself in the New Castle High School parking lot during dismissal.

According to court documents, Martierius Brown of New Castle is facing charges of indecent exposure and open lewdness after the incident on Sept. 30.

Police said a woman came up to an officer who was directing traffic at dismissal around 2:30 p.m. and said she had seen a man "sitting in his vehicle and masturbating in the parking lot of the school" near Lincoln Avenue and Rhodes Place. After running his license plate, police said they learned the car, a Honda CRV, was registered to Martierius Brown.

The woman told police that Brown tried to talk to her after she parked next to him. Police said the woman told him that she had a boyfriend and didn't want to talk, then she rolled her window up and put on music until her brother got in the car.

The woman told police that as she looked to pull out of the parking lot, she saw that Brown had "his pants down to his knees" and "was looking at her smiling and masturbating."

Police reviewed security footage from the parking lot and said it showed the victim pulling up next to Brown's car. Both vehicles were parked next to each other for about 10 minutes.

Investigators said they went to talk to Brown the next day. He admitted he was at school during dismissal but denied the allegations.