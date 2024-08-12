There has been an increase in drug exposure in Pittsburgh-area children. Here's what a report found.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new Allegheny County Department of Human Services report says there has been an increase in drug exposure in children.

They said it reflects a nationwide trend in recent years.

The county's DHS looked at 2022 and 2023 and reviewed 50 critical incidents between the two years. That's defined as child fatalities or near fatalities.

The report found about one-third of the incidents in 2022 were because of children accidentally ingesting drugs. That went up to about half the cases in 2023. In some cases, fentanyl was found.

"Even tiny amounts put into their mouth or mucus membranes could be fatal," UPMC Sr. Medical Director Dr. Michael Lynch said.

Groups like the Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance say this isn't going to be an easy fix. President and CEO Angela Liddle said there needs to stop being a stigma around parents getting help.

"We have to keep saying, it's OK to reach out for help and specifically say this is where you can go," Liddle said.

Dr. Lynch said the problem has always been there, but it's been worsened with fentanyl and the opioid crisis. County data says 100% of fatal ingestions involved opioids.

"If there are opioids in the house at all, whether prescription, illicit, whatever, there needs to be naloxone in the house as well," Dr. Lynch said.

Liddle is calling on the community to be there for each other. She said it's best to know your neighbors, offer them help and if something looks wrong or abusive, don't be afraid to call ChildLine.

"I get we'll all busy. I get we don't know our neighbors, but that really is a piece of it," Liddle said.