Idlewild opens for its 147th season

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) -- Idlewild opened for its 147th season this weekend.

The children's park in Ligonier opened its gates on Saturday.

Highlights for this summer include improvements to the Story Book Forest, restored horses on The Carousel, new bumper cars that double Skooters' capacity and more paved pathways for better stroller and wheelchair accessibility.

"This will be Idlewild's most exciting and unforgettable season yet with the improvements and returning scenes to Story Book Forest, new additions to our beloved special events and multiple park upgrades that will enhance the guest experience," said park general manager Tim Heger in a news release.

"We take great pride in being 'Pittsburgh's Best Amusement Park for Kids and Families' and strive to elevate the fun and playfulness every year with even more reasons to visit."

Idlewild's Story Book Forest features character scenes from fairy tales and nursery themes. This season, they're bringing back Rub-a-Dub-Dub Three Men in a Tub and Jack and the Beanstalk.

There are also new dining options at the park, like a BBQ rib sandwich on BBQ Pit's menu and a grilled chicken sandwich at Snack Shack.

SoakZone Water Park will open on Saturday, May 25.