Idlewild excited to showcase major improvements to Story Book Forest

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) - Opening day is just one month away for Idlewild's 147th season, and you may see some new looks to some old favorites this year.

First, improvements to the carousel's horses that have been going 'round and 'round in the park since 1931. Every year, several horses get repainted by hand by Ed Ostroski, who has been painting in the park since 1977.

"It took me about a week and a half to strip the paint off, sand them and patch them," said Ostroski. "Then, probably another 40 hours to paint. This year, I did seven, I believe, and I think I have at least 19 done so far."

That's 19 horses out of 48 for the carousel, so Ostroski is hitting the halfway point in the project.

Idlewild is also working on upgrading the SoakZone gift shop, paving paths in the park for better accessibility, and improving fan-favorite, Story Book Forest, which features characters and scenes from classing fairy tales and nursery rhymes.

"We are bringing two past scenes from Story Book Forest back to the public, and that's Jack and the Beanstalk and Rub-a-Dub-Dub Three Men in a Tub," said Jeff Croushore, the Marketing Director for Idlewild & SoakZone. "So, we are happy to have them back in the lineup, and various other improvements around Story Book Forest, including improvements to Snow White's cottage and the Good Ship Lollipop as well."

"Our teams are working really hard to get the park ready to go, and we can't wait for everyone to come out and experience all the family fun," Croushore added.

Opening day is scheduled for May 18. For more information on this story, click here.