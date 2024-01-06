Ice possible on roadways as temperatures drop overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The snow is moving out, and now we're watching to see if those wet roads will freeze overnight.

The air is cold and misty, and there's snow sticking to the ground. We've seen a few slide-offs on the highways all day long.

It's going to be cold overnight, and all those wet roads could turn to ice. This is not ideal for driving, and roads will be deceptively slick.

"I think it's definitely going to turn into ice. It was pretty bad out earlier, better now, but I think as we get more, and it gets colder, it's going to be a little icy," driver Tiaira Maloni said.

Roads crews are making their rounds, salting the streets to try and keep them from freezing.

"We're just taking every safety precaution; I think the roads are okay to drive on, they were a little bit slick earlier, but I think they're getting better, the trucks are out," Maloni added.

KDKA-TV spoke with drivers who say they're taking it slow.

"Slow and steady, have someone on call, someone I can call if I need anything. I just got my tires changed about three weeks ago, which is definitely helping in this situation for sure, but I wouldn't go out unless you had to," driver Emma Del Torto said.

And paying attention to weather like this is important.

"Staying alert, not trying to be distracted or anything like that."

We're continuing to watch how road crews are keeping up, but regardless, take it easy on the road.