Huntington National Bank preparing to open location in former downtown McDonald's

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Huntington National Bank is moving its downtown Pittsburgh location and it's moving to a familiar space for many who work in the area.

It's going to reopen in the old McDonald's on Liberty Avenue.

The McDonald's closed last year after more than 50 years of business.

The move means that Huntington's Centre City Tower location will close in April.

However, it's not yet known when the downtown branch will officially open in the new location.