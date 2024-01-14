Watch CBS News
Local News

Huntington National Bank preparing to open location in former downtown McDonald's

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Huntington National Bank moving downtown location
Huntington National Bank moving downtown location 00:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Huntington National Bank is moving its downtown Pittsburgh location and it's moving to a familiar space for many who work in the area. 

It's going to reopen in the old McDonald's on Liberty Avenue. 

RELATED STORIES:

The McDonald's closed last year after more than 50 years of business. 

The move means that Huntington's Centre City Tower location will close in April. 

However, it's not yet known when the downtown branch will officially open in the new location. 

First published on January 14, 2024 / 9:21 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.