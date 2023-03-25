Downtown Pittsburgh's last McDonald's location closing next month

Last downtown McDonald's to close next month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The last McDonald's in Downtown Pittsburgh will be closed soon.

According to a report from the Trib, the McDonald's on Stanwix Street will close by the end of April.

It comes after McDonald's made the decision to not extend its lease in the building.

The owner of the building said he thinks business may have been down due to a lack of traffic downtown during the pandemic.