Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosts "mega adoption event" ahead of the holidays

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosts "mega adoption event" ahead of the holidays

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosts "mega adoption event" ahead of the holidays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh held a "mega adoption event" this weekend.

It's trying to help pets find loving homes ahead of the holidays.

Between the classical music and the array of cats, Robert Celaschi was on hand Sunday. He's looking for a forever friend.

"I've been thinking about getting a new cat for several months, and heard about the event today," he said.

He's had several of them over the years and feels their presence.

"I live alone, so it means there's more life in the house," Celaschi said.

Well, it was lively at HARP—not just because of the barking but because of people looking for the perfect pet.

"We've had a very good response," Michele Frennier, Marketing Director of the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, said.

HARP had nearly 40 animals adopted Saturday between the North and East Side shelters.

"We get close to animals, but again, we're overjoyed when they find that new home," Frennier said.

This mega-adoption event is a collaboration with the Brandywine Valley SPCA. It comes at an important time.

"We have more animals and we're nearing capacity, so again, the longer an animal is in our shelters, they can become more stressed," Frennier said. "They can become more fearful."

Lucky for Lawrence, he found his match Sunday.

"Seemed to have the right kind of personality," Celashi said.

And Celaschi found his match. It's a path to a better future.

"He's an old guy, he was a stray, and he doesn't have a lot of teeth left," he said. "So, he needs a nice place to retire to."