Human remains recovered from Allegheny River in Springdale Borough

SPRINGDALE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Human remains were recovered from the Allegheny River in Springdale Borough on Sunday.

Emergency officials were notified just before noon Sunday of human remains inside a vehicle located in the Allegheny River near the 100 block of Butler Street.

The Murrysville Medic One Dive Team was training in the area when the vehicle was located.

The remains will be transported to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office for identification and cause and manner determinations, according to a release from the Allegheny County Police Department.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.