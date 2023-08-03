How Pennsylvania is playing a major role in former President Trump's latest legal troubles

How Pennsylvania is playing a major role in Trump's latest legal troubles How Pennsylvania is playing a major role in Trump's latest legal troubles 02:30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania is playing a significant role in former President Donald Trump's latest legal troubles. The election drama that surrounded the state in 2020 is an integral part of the special counsel's indictment of Trump.

Pennsylvania, or "PA," is mentioned 20 times in the 45-page indictment, and there were two pieces Special Counsel Jack Smith honed in on about the commonwealth.

"The allegations are so serious," said Craig Green, Klein chair of law & government at Temple University.

Smith claims the former president knowingly spread false assertions about fraud in Pennsylvania's election. He brought up a specific case in late December, where Trump alleged there had been 205,000 more votes cast than voters in the state.

Smith said top justice department officials told him the claim was false, however, Trump repeated the claim the morning of January 6.

"Fundamentally, corrupting the American governmental system -- that's the allegation. And that's the sense in which, I think, these are so much more serious," Green said.

Pennsylvania also comes up in allegations that Trump and his allies organized a scheme to put forth fraudulent slates of electors. But in "PA," the indictment notes these false electors expressed concern and demanded a clause that Lafayette professor John Kincaid said may have saved them from criminal prosecution.

"The prosecution needs to prove, for one thing, that he knew he was telling a lie -- and that's a pretty hard thing to prove. I mean, people believe all kinds of things," said John Kincaid, professor of government and public service at Lafayette College. "Secondly, he was acting with an intent to overturn the election and frustrate the will of the people, the voters."

Kincaid notes Trump's trial and appeals will likely drag on for years – well beyond the 2024 presidential race. Particularly in a swing state, like Pennsylvania, the results of this case could have a future impact.

"It's a very frightening prospect for future elections because there will be all of these kinds of contests over the outcome," Kincaid said.

One interesting thing to watch as the case moves forward is whether prosecutors get any of the six co-conspirators listed in the indictment to flip. Green said that could give insight into whether Trump knew he was spreading false information.

"You can speak all you want but you can't commit fraud. You can speak all you want but you can't conspire to commit a crime," Green said.