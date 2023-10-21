Household wealth surged during pandemic, new survey finds

Household wealth surged during pandemic, new survey finds

Household wealth surged during pandemic, new survey finds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As Americans collected government aid and saved, new numbers show household wealth surged during the pandemic.

According to a new Federal Reserve survey, household net worth reportedly rose 37% between 2019 and 2022. That's the largest jump in the history of the survey since it began more than three decades ago.

The surge comes after unprecedented aid from the federal government in the form of things like stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment benefits and a pause of student loan payments.