US House passes resolution expressing support for Americans detained in Russia, including Butler County native Marc Fogel

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- The U.S. House unanimously passed a resolution calling for the release of Americans wrongfully detained in Russia and expressing support for citizens imprisoned like Butler County native Marc Fogel.

The resolution calls for the immediate release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and U.S. citizen Paul Whelan. It also expresses "continued support" for people like Marc Fogel and "sympathy for and solidarity with" the families of citizens wrongfully detained.

"I have met with Marc Fogel's family personally, and I made a promise to them: we will always continue to advocate for Marc's safe and quick return to the United States," Congressman Mike Kelly said in a press release. "Now, we are taking our work directly to the House floor and making it clear that the entire House of Representatives supports Mr. Fogel. There is still much more work to be done. I encourage the Biden administration to continue supporting our efforts to bring Mr. Fogel home."

Fogel was detained at an airport with medical marijuana prescribed for his chronic back pain. He was sentenced to 14 years of hard labor in a Russian prison, a sentence usually reserved for large-scale drug smugglers.

Kelly's office said he meets at least six of the 11 established criteria to be designated as wrongfully detained by the State Department.

Fogel's case came into the spotlight after WNBA star Brittney Griner was imprisoned and eventually released.