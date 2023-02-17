Watch CBS News
Group of GOP lawmakers send letter to State Department asking for more information on Marc Fogel

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Republican lawmakers, led by Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, are still demanding more information from the Biden Administration about Marc Fogel. 

The Oakmont teacher has been detained in Russia for a year and a half. 

A group of Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking why they have not been able to explain why Fogel has not been classified as wrongfully detained. 

They added that Fogel meets at least 11 of the established criteria for that classification. 

Fogel was detained at an airport in Moscow, accused of trying to smuggle marijuana into the country in August of 2021. 

First published on February 17, 2023 / 4:18 AM

