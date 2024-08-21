Watch CBS News
Local News

Hours-long SWAT standoff in Banksville ends peacefully, man taken into custody

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SWAT standoff in Banksville ends peacefully
SWAT standoff in Banksville ends peacefully 00:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A SWAT standoff came to a peaceful end in Pittsburgh's Banksville neighborhood and a man is in custody as a result. 

For several hours on Tuesday night, SWAT negotiators made several attempts to contact a man inside the home in the 2900 block of Banksville Road following a domestic assault. 

During the standoff, traffic was shut down between Carnahan Road and McMonagle Avenue on Banksville Road for an extended period of time. 

The woman involved in the domestic assault was safe, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. 

Ultimately, the man was taken into custody just after midnight. He was evaluated by medics and cleared. 

His identity has not been made available at this time and he is expected to face multiple charges. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.