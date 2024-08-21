Hours-long SWAT standoff in Banksville ends peacefully, man taken into custody

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A SWAT standoff came to a peaceful end in Pittsburgh's Banksville neighborhood and a man is in custody as a result.

For several hours on Tuesday night, SWAT negotiators made several attempts to contact a man inside the home in the 2900 block of Banksville Road following a domestic assault.

During the standoff, traffic was shut down between Carnahan Road and McMonagle Avenue on Banksville Road for an extended period of time.

The woman involved in the domestic assault was safe, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Ultimately, the man was taken into custody just after midnight. He was evaluated by medics and cleared.

His identity has not been made available at this time and he is expected to face multiple charges.