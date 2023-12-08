Hospitalized Karns City QB Mason Martin ready to resume rehab after infections

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Karns City quarterback Mason Martin, who has been hospitalized since suffering a significant brain bleed during a game in September, is ready to restart rehabilitation after battling multiple infections.

Last week, Mason's dad Denny said his son received a new shunt. The old one was removed after Mason tested positive for meningitis at the beginning of November. The meningitis quickly cleared, Denny said, but then Mason tested positive for a different infection the next week.

In an update Thursday, Denny said Mason is back at Mercy and ready to resume rehab.

"Since receiving his new shunt he is more awake and alert. I feel he is more ready now than he was three weeks ago and I'm excited to see his progress," Denny wrote on Facebook.

He thanked the staff at UPMC Presbyterian, saying, "That place has been my home for the last three months and everyone there has felt like family."

Mason suffered a significant brain bleed and a collapsed lung during a Friday night football game early in September against Redbank Valley. His family said he was involved in a hit or tackle and continued playing defense without issue. But minutes later, when he came back on the field for the return kick-off, Mason stumbled and collapsed. The game was cut short as he was flown to the hospital.

"I'm glad to be leaving and beginning the next chapter, but I will definitely miss that place," Denny wrote about Presby. "From here on out I'm praying for nothing but positive progress updates. As always, thanks for all the support."