Hospital leaders detail emergency response in aftermath of Trump rally shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- In the aftermath of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, medics, doctors, and nurses jumped into action to treat the wounded.

Two men who are still recovering were sent to Allegheny General Hospital for their injuries.

After the terrifying moments of bullets flying, Allegheny Health Network medics got to work. They were already staged in Butler to treat the tactic teams for any injuries, but quickly shifted gears.

AHN Medical Director Dr. Brent Rau was at a birthday party and started getting calls and texts to get to the hospital.

"We didn't know what the situation was going to be. We were told that there were shots fired and there could be multiple casualties," Dr. Rau said.

Within minutes, two helicopters—with one based near Butler—arrived at the Butler Farm Show grounds to get the injured men to the hospital. The choppers flew more than 30 miles to AGH on Pittsburgh's North Side.

"There are paramedics and nurses on board that are heavily trained in critical care that can administer virtually most of the same care as when they get here," Dr. Rau said.

All this care and attention comes as the hospital still addresses other patients coming into their emergency room.

"Once people arrive here, it's about two things: preparing for what we could see and that you are at a Level I emergency department, and there are many other patients here that require care, Dr. Rau said

Dr. Rau had other doctors on standby to come in if the shooting ended up being worse than it already was. He says his team performed admirably in the face of a stressful and scary situation. They've had experience with this situation several times in the past, with the Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooting and the Brighton Heights funeral mass shooting.

"We're well trained in this. We practice this kind of thing almost on a monthly basis. Mass casualty incidents," Dr. Rau said.

According to Dr. Rau, if the injuries to former President Trump had been more severe, he would have been brought to AGH. As for the two victims, James Copenhaver and David Dutch, they are listed in critical but stable condition.