Pittsburgh-area crews rescue horse from mud

SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A horse stuck in the mud was rescued thanks to the help of multiple Pittsburgh-area fire departments.

The South Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department said it was called Saturday morning for a horse that was stuck in the mud.

Crews used airbags, rope and cribbing to free the horse, according to Harrison Hills Volunteer Fire Company #4, which was also on scene to help.

"Once free, the horse was checked over by its owner and an animal tech and received a clean bill of health," Harrison Hills VFC #4 wrote in a Facebook post.

Photos from the South Buffalo VFD show about a dozen people working to free the horse. Another photo shows a line of first responder vehicles parked all the way down the street.

Responding to a comment, the volunteer fire department says rain has a "huge effect" on farm pastures.

In two weeks, the Pittsburgh area saw two days of record-setting rain. By April 12, the month was already the third wettest April on record, and it will likely be the first by the end, the National Weather Service said. The rain led to flooding across the area, spurring water rescues Thursday into Friday.