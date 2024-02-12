Progress being made at Homewood House after reports of deplorable conditions, leaders say

City leader says progress is being made on living conditions at Homewood House

City leader says progress is being made on living conditions at Homewood House

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A city councilman said progress is being made after reports of terrible living conditions at the Homewood House.

KDKA-TV has learned that NB Affordable Housing took over the property recently and has been in contact with city leadership to address the issues.

Last week, city leaders and representatives gathered at the senior apartment building to talk about the next steps after reports of deplorable conditions inside the Homewood House.

On Monday, those coming in and out of the building said no inspections took place on Monday, but something is being done. Residents received a letter on Feb. 9 that said their apartments could be inspected between then and Feb. 14.

According to the paperwork, the extermination of the property will begin on Feb. 15. Residents will need to vacate for five hours.

KDKA-TV learned that NB Affordable Housing owns more than 800 units throughout the city, almost half of which Councilman Khari Mosley said are in his district.

"We are going to begin an analysis of looking at those. We have, in tandem with the mayor's office, been doing our own investigation and inspections, and we found the same kind of deplorable conditions as far as heating, plumbing, rodent infestation. Really, in many ways, Homewood House is the tip of the iceberg," he said.

Mosley said his office, Mayor Ed Gainey, U.S. Rep. Summer Lee and state Rep. La'Tasha Mayes are doing the work and will make sure that the owners are held accountable.

Mosley said there has been some progress. The Homewood House now has 24-hour security and the owners are more responsive.