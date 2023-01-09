Watch CBS News
Homer City man killed in vehicle crash along Route 422

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HOMER CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was killed as a result of a vehicle crash along Route 422 in Indiana County early Saturday morning.

Hunter McCloskey, 25, was traveling westbound on Route 422 Highway East while attempting to make a left turn onto Red Mill Road when his car was rear-ended by a pickup truck, per a release from Indiana County coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr.

After the accident, McCloskey's vehicle struck a row of large rocks before coming to rest against a utility pole, Overman added. McCloskey was ejected from his vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

