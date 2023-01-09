Homer City man killed in vehicle crash along Route 422
HOMER CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was killed as a result of a vehicle crash along Route 422 in Indiana County early Saturday morning.
Hunter McCloskey, 25, was traveling westbound on Route 422 Highway East while attempting to make a left turn onto Red Mill Road when his car was rear-ended by a pickup truck, per a release from Indiana County coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr.
After the accident, McCloskey's vehicle struck a row of large rocks before coming to rest against a utility pole, Overman added. McCloskey was ejected from his vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.